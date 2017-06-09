Telangana student's father requests Swaraj to expedite visa process

The father of a Telangana student, who was shot by an armed robber in California on Sunday, has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to expedite visa process so that family could travel to the US to see their son.

Mubeen Ahmed (26), who is pursuing MS from California University, was shot in a shop where he had taken up part-time work. The incident took place at 6 pm on June 4.

Mujib Ahmed, father of Mubeen, has received a letter from the hospital where he is admitted, saying that his son is critical and a family member should visit California.

Appeal Sushma ji to help us, visa process be expedited so that we can visit California: Father of Mubeen (shot at by gunman in California) pic.twitter.com/t7ZnxpTKuH — ANI (@ANI_news) June 9, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has already received the report from the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. In reply, she tweed that Mubeen is out of danger and she assured that the case will be followed.

He is admitted in the Eden Medical Centre CA. Fortunately Mubeen is now out of danger. We are following up the case with the police./3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

Earlier, Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjedullah Khan has written to Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and NRI affair minister K T Rama Rao to help Mubeen's family.

In February, Mamidala Vamshi Chander Reddy from Telangana's Warangal district was allegedly shot dead at Milpitas, California by a man suspected to be a carjacker. But, the culprit responsible for the killing was arrested.

Then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had assured all assistance to the family of the deceased. Attacks on Indian students still continue even after US administration assured that America is a safe place for students.

OneIndia News