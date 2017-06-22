Telangana: Operation on to rescue 18-months-old girl trapped in borewell

A small girl child accidentally falls into a borewell in Vikarabad area in Telangana earlier on Thursday. Rescue operations underway.

According to sorces, a 18-months-old girl accidentally fell into 40-feet deep open borewell in Ikkareddiguda vill of Telangana's Vikarabad, rescue ops on.

"The girl accidentally fell into the open agriculture borewell when she was with father," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chevella Division) Ch Sruta Keerthi told PTI, adding that as per information the depth of the borewell is around 40 feet.
Stating that the efforts are underway to extricate the girl from the borewell, the officer said the earth excavating machines are deployed at the spot. "It is dark and efforts are on to get her out of the borewell with the help of lights...we are working," she added.

After learning about the incident, Telangana Transport Minister P Mahendar Reddy rushed to the spot and is supervising the rescue operations.

Story first published: Thursday, June 22, 2017, 23:25 [IST]
