'Police radicalising Muslim youth', says Digvijaya; KTR hits back

Hyderabad, May 1: Twitter war went on between Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Telangana Information Technolgy Minister K T Rama Rao over fake Islamic states websites in the state. The war in the twitter is believed to weaken the relationship between the two Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party.

Earlier on Monday, Singh asked on Twitter that, "Is Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is helping the police to from fake Islamic states websites and encouraging the Muslim youths to join terrorism"?

"Is It Ethical? Is it Moral? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS ?", Singh tweeted.

He said if KCR is involved in helping the police, the should take the responsibility and resign from the CM post.

Singh added that if KCR is not aware of the fake Islamic state websites and then he should take a strict action against those involved.

He questioned whether Telangana police should be trapping Muslim youths in becoming Islamic states modules by posting inflammatory information?

Reacting to the series of tweets, KCR son KTR tweeted that the tweets were most irresponsible and reprehensible from the former chief minister. He added that Singh should withdraw the comments or show the evidence.

Not yet done, DGP Telangana Police Anurag Sharma tweeted that "Unfounded allegations from a senior responsible leader will lower the morale and image of Police engaged in fighting anti-national forces."

OneIndia News