Telangana govt's amended Land Acquisition Act comes into force

Hyderabad, May 18: The Telangana government's plans to acquire lands for the development projects got a boost as its amended land acquistion Act came into effect on Wednesday.

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Telangana Amendment Bill, 2016 became an Act with the state government issuing a gazette notification.

Aiming to remove delays in land acquisition and to give compensation to oustees expeditiously, the state government had passed the land acquisition bill in both houses of legislature on December 28 last year.

However, the Centre had suggested some changes in the Bill. The state Assembly and Council made the changes suggested by the Centre on April 30 in a special sitting and sent it back last month.

The Centre in turn sent the Bill to President for his assent. The president gave his approval last Saturday and sent it to the state government, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

"With the gazette notification issued on Wednesday, the Act came into existence in the state. The oustees, whose land is taken for the construction of projects or other public utilities will get their proper compensation on time; and land acquisition will become easier. The Act assumes significance as there are many irrigation projects taken up in the State," the release said.

