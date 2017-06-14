Telangana cop shoots self, second from the same station to commit suicide

A sub-inspector from Kuknoorpally Police Station in Telangana shot himself dead alleging harassment by seniors on Wednesday. Incidentally, SI Prabhakar Reddy's suicide comes a year after his predecessor had shot himself dead making similar allegations against seniors. Both officers killed themselves using their service revolvers.

In August 2016, 45-year-old B Ramakrishna Reddy who worked as Sub -Inspector at the Kuknoorpally Police Station committed suicide and left behind a note accusing his seniors of harassing him. Reddy allegedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver around 1.30 AM. A year on, in an eerie similarity another sub-inspector from the same police station has killed himself.

Prabhakar Reddy was appointed as a sub-inspector in 2012 and was posted in Kuknoorpally in August 2016 after the then sub-inspector Ramakrishna committed suicide.Prabhakar shot himself using his service revolver at his quarters in Siddipet. Ramakrishna's family had alleged that he was harassed and forced to raise Rs 50 lakh in bribes. While his suicide note accused his seniors of harassment, investigating officers never revealed if it made accusations of being forced to accept bribes. Prabhakar Reddy's death has brought the focus back on officials blamed for Ramakrishna's death.

OneIndia News