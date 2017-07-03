Telangana: 17-year-old girl gangraped by 4 classmates at friend's birthday party

Hyderabad, July 3: A 17-year-old student was allegedly raped by her four classmates in a house in Khammam city where she had gone to attend a common friend's birthday party on Sunday, police said on Monday. The accused also videpgraphed the act.

The girl, a degree student of a private college, today lodged a complaint at Khammam III Town police station accusing her four classmates, all major, of raping her two days ago at the house she had visited to attend the birthday bash, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the girl stated that the entire incident was filmed and she was threatened to not disclose the matter to anyone.

"After the girl lodged the complaint, a case on the charge of gangrape under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was registered," the official told PTI over phone.

When asked if anyone was taken into custody or was being questioned, the official declined to comment saying the matter is under investigation.

PTI