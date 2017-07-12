Tejashwi Yadav's security personnel manhandle media persons in Patna

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Security personnel of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav manhandled media persons at the premises of Bihar Secretariat office in Patna.

A video posted by ANI showed security personnel dragging the media personnel out of the Secretariat building amid the commotion. But, what exactly caused the manhandling of media personnel is not clear.

Tejashwi Yadav's security personnel manhandle media persons in Patna
Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav's security personnel clashing with a media person in Patna on Wednesday. PTI Photo

News agency ANI claimed that one of their reporters was among media personnel manhandled.

Tejashvi Yadav, already under pressure to resign as deputy chief minister, is likely to media backlash for the incident.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

tejashwi yadav, patna, bihar

Other articles published on Jul 12, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...