Tejashwi Yadav's security personnel manhandle media persons in Patna

Security personnel of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav manhandled media persons at the premises of Bihar Secretariat office in Patna.

A video posted by ANI showed security personnel dragging the media personnel out of the Secretariat building amid the commotion. But, what exactly caused the manhandling of media personnel is not clear.

News agency ANI claimed that one of their reporters was among media personnel manhandled.

#WATCH Media persons manhandled by security personnel of Tejashwi Yadav at Bihar Secretariat (Patna) pic.twitter.com/efMDg7QdQ2 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

Tejashvi Yadav, already under pressure to resign as deputy chief minister, is likely to media backlash for the incident.

OneIndia News