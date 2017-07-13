Tejashwi Yadav assures investigation into attack on media persons

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav rubbished reports saying that media persons were roughed up on his instructions on Wednesday at the premises of Bihar Secretariate.

In Facebook post, he said that, in fact, reporters initiated the scuffle and his staff merely retaliated. The scuffle broke out when Tejashwi emerged to address the media after a Bihar cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the corruption case against him.

"There are misleading information about the attack on media persons, on request of them I patiently waited abt 5-7 mins so that they stop meddling with each other out of competition however that was in vein. I totally understand know how difficult is their job, specially the cameramen. They were falling & competing with each other. Couple of media person were putting mike behind me & brushed my ears & head also. There were moments when around ten mikes were about to hit my nose, I saved myself & duty personals were protecting it while being on duty."

"Personally I wasn't aware what's happening other side as was addressing the media and completely surrounded by media only. Even a cameraman hardly hit the Health minister with his camera on head while boarding the car & it wasn't reported at all, rather no need to as it happens out of rush. Many security guards had minor bruises. On such critical moments when hundreds of media surround & suddenly jumps for byte, it becomes bit difficult for us, media & security guards also. There were reports on few channels stating that it happened on my instructions and few RJD supporters carried the assault which is totally undesirable, baseless & meaningless. We always have been friendly with media and respond to them. I regret & condemn any charge on media. Such incidents must not take place, I will personally look into the matter & get it investigated," the statement added.

Yesterday a video posted by ANI showed security personnel dragging the media personnel out of the Secretariat building amid the commotion. News agency ANI had claimed that one of their reporters was among media personnel manhandled.

