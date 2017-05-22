Tejas Express: Fare, route, facilities, all you need to know

The train is quite the spectacle. From state of the arts facilities such as wi-fi to coffee vending machines, the Railway Ministry has likened it to a plane moving on the ground. On Monday railway minister, Suresh Prabhu will flag off Tejas Express, the semi-high-speed train having modern onboard facilities, enhanced passenger comfort and showcases the future of Train travel in India.

[Not a plane, but a train: Tejas Express hits the tracks]

Coffee anyone? The train is fully loaded with amenities like on-board infotainment, wi-fi, CCTV, fire and smoke detection facilities, tea and coffee vending machine etc. The train had several selfie takers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai. Speed matters The train can run at a speed of 200 kmph. However given the state of the tracks in India, the train would do an average speed of 130 kmph. Graffiti proof The train was manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala. It has an automatic entrance door, a first in non-suburban train in Indian railways. The graffiti proof, vinyl-wrapped specially designed exterior has a bright colour theme of orange and yellow. The train has a dust-proof/sealed inter car gangway. The routes Tejas Express would operate between Mumbai and Karmali (Goa) five days a week during non-monsoon period and three days a week during monsoon by halting at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri and Kudal stations. The express will also be pressed into service in Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow sectors soon. AC chair The train has 20 coaches. It has one executive AC chair car with 56 seating capacity and 12 AC chair cars with 78 seat capacity of each coach. Pricing The executive class fare is Rs 2,940 (with food) and Rs 2,540 (without food) For AC chair car the fare has been fixed at Rs 1,850 (with food) and Rs 1,220 (without food). Railways has also planned optional on-board catering services. Braille Tejas Express has also got Braille assistance installed for visually challenged passengers. Safety features The train has a suppression system, fire suppression system, smoke detection and fire detection. A GPS-based passenger information display system and a digital destination board has also been installed. Hand dryers The train has bio-vacuum toilets facility in all the coaches. It also has hand dryers, water level indicators and touch-less water taps. Bookings begin The ticket booking started within minutes of its opening on Monday morning. In the first four hours, 207 passengers booked tickets for the AC chair car and 10 for executive AC chair car.

OneIndia News