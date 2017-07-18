Tej Pratap organises 'Dushman maran jaap' to ward off evil; Lalu performs 'rudrabhishek'

Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav had reportedly organised a 'Dushman maran jaap' (a religious ritual believed to ward off evil spirits) at his official residence at 3, Deshratna Marg in early June, reports said.

Sources close to the Yadav family say, Tej Pratap has been a Lord Krishna worshipper. However, he has of late started wearing a wrist band and necklace of 'rudraksh', a seed worn as beads by Shiva devotees for protection from evils, reports Times of India.

Now, after a month, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family clan followed suit by performing 'rudrabhishek', an elaborate ritual bath of the Shiva Lingam, at the official bungalow of Lalu's wife and former CM Rabri Devi in Patna.

According to reports, Yadav family has sought refuge in the divinity amid court cases pertaining to fodder scam and allegations of benami assets.

The Yadav clan performed 'rudrabhishek' from 4am to 7am , including Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and elder son and state health minister Tej Pratap Yadav, reports Times of India.

Four priests preside over the sacred ceremony joined by two family priests, who perform prayers at the temple inside Rabri's bungalow every morning and evening, to help the VIP devotees perform the rituals.

"Lalu performs 'rudrabhishek' every year in Shrawan, but it was more important this time considering the troubles being faced by the family," TOI quoted an RJD functionary as saying.

