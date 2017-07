Mumbai, July 14: A teenager was booked for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on a social networking site against the Shiv Sena patriach Balasaheb Thackeray.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Lal Singh Rajput, a Shiv Sena activist from suburban Kandivali, said police.

According to police, one of Rajput's friend had posted a comment about Amarnath terror attack wherein he had appreciated the stand taken by the late Sena chief on terrorism.

OneIndia News