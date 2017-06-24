Teenage boy lynched inside train; 3 others hurt, one held

A youth was stabbed to death and other three were injured by a group of people inside a crowded train coach after a dispute broke out over a seat at Ballabhgarh station in Haryana. One person has been arrested with this regard and the Haryana Police have detained four others for questioning.

Regret it,was drunk,but I dint make the beef taunts or attack the victim,my friends did: One of the accused in Palwal lynching case #Haryana pic.twitter.com/438DiY2Br3 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 24, 2017

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Hafiz Junaid. His brothers Hasib (21) and Shakir (23) suffered serious injuries. Shakir admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, alleged that the accused started taunting Junaid and the others over their clothing, and also made references to "beef eating", reports The Indian Express.

However, the FIR mentions that the two groups fought over seats. What began with the taunting ended in the brutal murder of Junaid."First they slapped us, then abused us, and then between Ballabhgarh and Asaoti stations, they stabbed us," said Shaqir.

It all began at 7 p.m. On Thurday when Hasib and his brother Junaid along with their two friends were returning home to Khandawali village in Faridabad in a local train after shopping for Id at Sadar Bazar in Delhi. They were later thrown out of the train at Asavati railway station as train left for Mathura. They were taken to Palwal hospital where Junaid was declared brought dead. The railway policemen refused to intervene even after the victims sought their help.

According to media reports, the murderous attack followed rumours about beef eating by the victims. The attackers repeatedly called us "anti-nationals" and "beef eaters", threw our skull caps on the floor. They caught our beards and taunted us, " said one of the injured victim.

However, there is a vast difference in the police's version of events.

In his police complaint, Hasib said at least 15-20 persons boarded the train at Okhla railway station and asked them to vacate seats for them. He said the group abused them and uttered communally coloured comments when they refused. "We were thrashed all the way from Tughlakabad to the Ballabhgarh Railway station," the 20-year old complainant said.

More arrests soon

Haryana Railway Police SP Kamal Deep Goyal, said the prime accused in the case has been arrested. "One of the accused in the case has been arrested. He has confessed to having stabbed Junaid and his brothers. More arrests are likely," said Goyal, refusing to divulge the name of the accused or the place of arrest.

Oneindia News (With agency inputs)