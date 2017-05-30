Teen kidnapper under cop lens commits suicide

Akshay, who is 18-year-old ended his life minutes before the cops were to arrest him for audacious plan to kidnap his cousin Saraswat for a Rs 25-lakh ransom.

Akshay honey-trapped his cousin by posing as girl on social media and kidnapped him. He also got the ransom of Rs 25 lakh. But when the cops got his trail, Akshay committed suicide at his friend's place.

According to police, Akshya had creafted a fake facebook account in the name of Shreya Tyagi and made it looked like a genuine profile by getting few likes on the pictures. He then sent friend request to Saraswat. They later exchanged phone numbers and then they shifted to Whatsapp. Soon, the 'girl' asked him to meet her in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi at 11 pm.

Saraswat got ready for meeting and even bought flowers for the girl. And Akshay along with three of his friends came in a borrowed car and pulled Saraswat inside and even made a ransom call to his parents for Rs 25 lakh.

Afraid of the kidnappers, Saraswat's parents reached the designated spot with the cash. Akshay then took the cash and pushed Saraswat off the car.

However, the plan ended tragically for the mastermind when the police got hot on the gang's trail after the boy was released. Scared of being exposed, Akshay allegedly hung himself from the ceiling at his friend's house.

Police said three of the other accused, Ravi, Raja and Deen Dayal, were arrested a day after Akshay committed suicide.

