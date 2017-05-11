Teen hacked to death, severed head thrown into police station

Puducherry, May 11: A 17-year-old youth was on Wednesday hacked to death by members of an unidentified gang who severed his head and threw it inside a police station in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The body of the deceased, identified as Swethan, was dumped in a lake bed in Bahoor village of Puducherry. He had been released on bail in a criminal case, police said.

Police of both the neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are probing the incident. The body was shifted to the Puducherry government hospital for post mortem.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the gory crime.

