Technology has power to transform economy: PM

Asserting that paperless offices can benefit the environment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said just the will to accept technology will not suffice, even the scale of transformation has to be larger.

Speaking at inauguration of seminar on Supreme Court's journey towards becoming Digital Court, Modi said willingness to accept change is a mere beggining.

"Mann badle tabhi badlaav ki shuruwaat hoti hai (Change in heart in just a beggining)," he said.

Stating that 'e-governnance' is 'easy, effective and economical' way forward, the Prime Minister coined a phrase - IT + IT = IT which stands for 'Information Technology + Indian Talent = India Tomorrow'.

"Influence of artificial intelligence is on the rise. Technology has the power to transform our economic potential," he added.

Modi also recalled the issue of shortage judges raised by former Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur. The CJI, in a choked voice, regretted "inaction" on the government's part in strengthening judicial infrastructure and increasing the judge-population ratio to tackle the "avalanche" of cases. He said that "it is not enough to criticise" the judiciary alone for the huge pendency.

"In my last meeting with the CJI, he had expressed concern on how to reduce the number of cases which are pending," Modi said.

