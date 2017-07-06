Tech-savvy AP Chief Minister asks for new Vastu gate

Politicians' obsession with superstitious beliefs knows no bounds. Whether personal or public life, they hardly mind bending rules for their well being. The tech-savvy Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sparked off a controversy for directing the authorities to build a new gate in the temporary Andhra Pradesh Secretariat which already has four gates.

A private TV channel reported that the compound wall has been demolished as suggested by the Vastu experts. As suggested by the Pundits now the entrance for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been altered.

Already, the government has spent nearly Rs 700 crore on the secretariat. New modifications will increase the expenditure. According to officials of the GAD, Naidu expressed his displeasure with certain features of the new building which he believes are not compliant with Vastu shastra.

Last year, modification of chambers according to Vastu has delayed the functioning of the secretariat. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu defended changes being made to the secretariat. "Vastu is a sentiment. What is wrong in honoring it?" he said.

Earlier, it was Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who was known for his love and beliefs on Vaastu, and now it seems Andhra Pradesh is all set to follow suit.

OneIndia News