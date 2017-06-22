Tech giant HCL join hands with NGO to help flood-hit Assam

Guwahati, June 22: Assam is once again facing the wrath of nature as heavy rains in the last few days flooded several districts in the northeastern state.

According to the latest reports, one person has died in Guwahati, Assam, due to electrocution on Thursday. A few days ago, when the entire city was submerged in rainwater, two persons had died due to electrocution and one body was found floating in a river in Guwahati.

As the situation remains critical in four districts of the state, more than a lakh people have been affected due to floods.

In such circumstances, when government machineries seemed to have failed, tech giant HCL came to the rescue of the flood victims.

The IT company has joined hands with the NGO, Caritas India, to provide medical aid and relief materials to the flood-affected people across the state.

Caritas India in collaboration with HCL Foundation recently distributed hygiene kits for 1,000 families in 12 villages covering around 4,560 people in North Lakhimpur. The team members of the NGO also conducted medical camps in collaboration with the district health department for the affected villages recently.

"Most of the hand pumps and water sources are submerged due to flood and people are facing a lot of problems related to drinking water and health. All communication lines are disrupted and people are facing trouble especially in getting their basic needs for their survival.

Caritas team and Peach volunteers conducted need assessment of the worst-affected villages in North Lakhimpur. Village level meetings were organised in all the 12 villages and formed committees for identification of beneficiaries, purchase and logistic and grievances," said a statement by the NGO.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,01,809 people are reeling under flood waters in Lakhimpur and Karimganj districts.

The ASDMA said 100 villages are under water, while 783 hectares of crop land have been damaged.

Authorities are running 16 relief camps and distribution points, where hundreds of people are taking shelter at this moment.

OneIndia News