TDP MP Diwakar Reddy, banned by domestic airlines, is on vacation abroad

Hyderabad, June 17: TDP MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy is on foreign vacation after being banned from flying by domestic airlines for his ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday. MP's brother, J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, has confirmed on Saturday that he along with his family members left the country on Friday night.

He, however, did not disclose the destination or the name of the international airline that Diwakar Reddy and his family members flew on.

Prabhakar Reddy, who is a member of Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly and like his brother belongs to Telugu Desam Party, claimed that the vacation was scheduled in advance and the foreign trip had nothing to do with the incident at Visakhapatnam airport or the ban by some domestic airlines.

Prabhakar Reddy said every year his brother goes abroad for vacation with his family members.

The Member of Parliament had shouted at IndiGo officials, tried to throw a printer on the floor and pushed a senior airline official after he was denied boarding pass for reporting late for his flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad.

The Lok Sabha member from Anantapur, however, later flew by the same flight as he had reportedly sought intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was present at the airport. However, Raju, denied helping the MP in boarding the flight. The Minister, who is also from TDP, said there was no need for a probe as CCTV footage has a time stamp too.

