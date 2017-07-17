TCS won't pull out of Lucknow, says UP Finance Minister

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it will not let Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) go out of Lucknow amid fears among employees that the software company may close down its unit in the capital city.

"We will not let it (TCS) go from the state capital. We will look into it," state's Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal told PTI. TCS employees have also approached Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the company did not leave Lucknow, reports Hindustan Times.

Agarwal's assurance came after UP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Mohsin Raza told the employees last week that their interests would be protected.

State Labour and Employment Minister, Maurya, had said necessary negotiations would be held to protect the interest of its about 2000 employees. However, a company spokesperson described certain media reports as "rumours," the report further said.

According to reports, the Lucknow operations were not profitable for the company and the revision of the rent contract of premises added to the woes. In its reply to News18 report, TCS issued an official statement that the Lucknow center was not a convenient place for client related work and had less than 1000 employees. It is looking to consolidate its operations in Uttar Pradesh and the current Lucknow workforce will shift its operations to Noida and Varanasi. All employees will be relocated, no one will be fired.

OneIndia News