TCS to shut Lucknow operations, but employees wont' be fired

Lucknow: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has decided to close its operations center in Lucknow due to unprofitable opearations, reports said.

TCS vice president Tej Paul Bhatla had met and asked project managers to finish their programmes by December or shift to the centres in Indore, Noida and continue working there. The project managers have also been asked to convey the message to their team members, reports News18.

With almost 50% of those working in the center being females, living with their families in Lucknow, finding a new job or shifting to a new city might be an immense challenge for them.

According to reports, the operations were not profitable for the company and the revision of the rent contract of TCS Lucknow's premises added to the woes.

However, in reply to News18 report, TCS issued an official statement that the Lucknow center was not a convenient place for client related work and had less than 1000 employees. It is looking to consolidate its operations in Uttar Pradesh and the current Lucknow workforce will shift its operations to Noida and Varanasi. All employees will be relocated, no one will be fired.

OneIndia News