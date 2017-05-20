TBSE class 12th result 2017 released: Here is how to check

The TBSE Class 12th Result 2017 has been released today. The results for Science stream will be declared earlier, while those for Arts and Commerce will take more time.

The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official websites of the Tripura state board tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.

Declaring Science results on priority is as per the pattern followed by several other state boards this year, which have also done the same. This is in order to let students appear for national-level engineering and medical entrance examinations. Class XII exams in Tripura were held on 2 March, and ended on 8 April.

How to check TBSE class 12th result 2017:

Visit the official of Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.in

Click on the link that says 'Class 12th Science results'

Enter the required details

Press Go

Check the details

Download your TBSE class 12th result 2017 Take a print out of the same for future

Alternate sites where you can check TBSE class 12th result 2017:

www.tripura.nic.in

www.tripurainfo.com

www.exametc.com

www.examresults.net

