TBSE Class 10 results 2017 to be declared today, how to check

The TBSE Class 10 results 2017 will be declared today. Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha results on its official website.

Tripura Board Higher Secondary Examination (HS 2 Stage) Science 2017 results were announced on May 20, 2017. Once the results are declared students can check the same at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. The results are expected to be declared at around 9.45 am on Tuesday, May 6 2017.

How to check TBSE Class 10 results 2017:

Go to tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

or Click on the result link

Enter roll number and other details

See your result

Download

Take a printout

