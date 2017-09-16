Taxi driver arrested in Mumbai for posessing 22 kg cannabis

Mumbai, Sep 16: A 23-year-old taxi driver was arrested from Central Mumbai for allegedly possessing 22 kg cannabis (ganja) worth Rs 4.40 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shahidoor Saiyad Ali Mandal, was arrested from Sion on Friday with 22 kg of marijuana in his taxi, in a trap laid by Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police in Sion, they said.

Anti-Narcotics Cell's Azad Maidan unit carried out the arrest.

"We are investigating the source of the contraband and trying to find out about the accused's customers as well," Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said.

An offence has been lodged against Mandal under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On September 14, around 200 kg cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh was seized from eight persons in three separate cases by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Telangana.

On Tuesday, forty-three kilograms of cannabis was seized and two persons were arrested by the West Bengal CID from Nadia district's Chakdah region in the state. Acting on a tip-off, an anti-terrorism squad team of the state CID conducted a raid in the early hours of today on NH-34 near Chakdah Chowrastha More, and seized the drug from a vehicle and arrested the two, a senior officer of the agency said.

PTI