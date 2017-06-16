Tarun Tejpal appears before Goa court in rape case, moves petition against media

Former Editor and founder of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal appeared before a fast track court in Goa on Friday. Tejpal's counsel moved a petition seeking court's direction to keep media out during the trial. The court accepted the request following which journalists were asked to leave.

The Additional District and Sessions Court in North Goa will hear arguments on the framing of charges against Tejpal who is accused of raping a colleague in 2013. In November 2013, Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel, at an event in Goa. Charged with sexual assault, Tejpal was arrested the Crime Branch police on November 30 and remained in judicial custody till May 19, 2014.

In 2015, the Supreme Court had stayed the trial against Tejpal. A bench headed by Chief Justice H L Dattu had asked the trial judge to make sure that the prosecution supplies all relevant documents related to the case within three weeks. The apex court bench had also asked Tejpal to refrain from delaying the trial on any grounds in future.

OneIndia News