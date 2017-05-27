Taming the waves at Indian open of surfing 2017

Rough seas on day one

Extreme tide conditions threatened to dampen the spirits of organisers and participants on day one. Soon after surf board adventure enthusiasts took the waters, all seemed well. Participants competed under various categories in prelims held in Friday. Qualified participants will move on to semi-finals and finals that will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Participants competed in multiple rounds to avoid elimination to qualify to higher rounds. The top two for each pool move to round two which will then lead to semis and finals.