Tamil Nadu: Two dead, 28 injured in jallikattu

Madurai, Jan 22: Two persons were killed and 28 suffered minor injuries during jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district on Sunday.

One man died due to dehydration in Madurai during protests demanding a 'permanent solution' for holding the sport, police said. The people injured during the incident in Pudukottai district, where scores of people and several bulls took part, were discharged after providing first-aid, they said.

With an ordinance being promulgated for holding jallikattu, the sport was organised in several parts of the state, including Rapoosal in Pudukottai district. Police said two persons were killed when they were gored by a bull during jallikattu at Rapoosal in which several bulls were used and many sportsmen took part.

Meanwhile, 48-year-old Chandramohan, from Jaihindpuram, died due to dehydration in Madurai city when he was taking part in the protests along with students and youths demanding a permanent solution for holding jallikattu, police said. At Tirunelveli, some students, including girls, fainted at a protest venue following which they were given medical treatment, police said.

