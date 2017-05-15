Tamil Nadu: Two-day Ooty rose show begins in Udhagamandalam

Thousands of tourists paid a visit to the Ooty Rose Garden on Saturday, as the 15th Rose Show kicked off.
Major attraction of show:
Bharatanatyam poses made of roses put up by the Horticulture Departments in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Erode, Tirunelveli, and Tiruchy districts.
Other major attractions:
Other major attractions at the two-day show include a seven foot tall, five feet wide 'Rose Parachute' using 6,000 flowers presented by Krishnagiri district, seven feet tall three feet wide Rose Kangaroo (Coimbatore), 7 feet wide and four feet tall rose car using 4,000 flowers from Salem district. Madurai district presented 'Rose Silambattam' using 3,500 flowers while a 'Rose Penguin' from Kodaikanal had 4,000 flowers.
Selfie Spot:
The crowd-puller was a 15-feet wide "Selfie Spot", made of 31,000 roses, at the 15th Rose Show. The 10-feet tall spot at the Centenary Rose Garden, has a large pedestal for enthusiasts to take selfies and has been well received by visitors and tourists alike.
Photo credit: PTI
Other than rose show:
A three-day-long Spice Show is on at the St. Thomas Higher Secondary School grounds in Gudalur. More than 4,000 people have visited the show after it was inaugurated on Friday.
Photo credit: Twitter @airnewsalerts
OneIndia News