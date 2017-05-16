Tamil Nadu transportation corporation union suspends strike

The union of transport corporation employees in Tamil Nadu suspended their agitation temporarily on Tuesday. Buses will ply as usual starting tomorrow after the government promised to release Rs 1,000 crore towards payment of arrears.

Following talks with Tamil Nadu minister Vijayabhaskar, Sengottaiyan and Thangamani representatives of transport corporation union announced their decision to withdraw protests. The government has assured to release Rs 1,000 crore in the first instalment and Rs 250 crore in the second instalment aimed at fulfilling their demands. Transport had come to a standstill in Tamil Nadu on Monday after talks between employees and government had failed.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had on Tuesday pulled up transport corporation employees. The court had directed them to return to duty and warned that ESMA may be invoked against them if they continued to boycott work. The Tamil Nadu government was asked to file a compliance report on the same by 10.30 AM on Wednesday.

The protests have been suspended temporarily and representatives of the employees union said that they will resume agitation if the government refuses to release funds as assured.

OneIndia News