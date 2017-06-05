Tamil Nadu TNDTE diploma result 2017 to be declared today, how to check

The Tamil Nadu TNDTE diploma result 2017 will be declared today. Students can check the result on the official website.

Earlier, the TNDTE diploma results were to be declared on 31 May, but it got delayed. Once declared the results can be checked at tndte.gov.in and intradote.tn.nic.in.

The exams were held in April/May this year for the first semester to the final semester students. The practical exams commenced from 27 March, while theory exams were conducted from 4 April, 2017.

How to check Tamil Nadu TNDTE diploma result 2017

Log on to tndte.gov.in or intradote.tn.nic.in

or Click on 'Polytechnic Colleges'

Enter your registration number, other details

View Exam Results

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News