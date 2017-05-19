Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2017 declared: Pass percentage at 94.4, drop in centum

The Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2017 was declared on Friday. The Directorate of School Education held that the overall pass percentage stood at 94.4 percent, which is 0.8 percent higher than the previous year.

Apart from being the highest pass percentage recorded in the last five years, girls once again have performed better than boys in this year's examinations. Close to 9.82 lakh students appeared for the examination from schools across the State of Tamil Nadu. According to figures by the board, 4.91 lakh students were girls and 4.9 lakh were boys. Many students appeared for the examination as private candidates as well.

While the government has not declared state ranks, they have announced the names of students who scored centum in each subject.

61,115 students scored full marks in Social Sciences which is a record but centum in other subjects have seen a dip. 13,759 students have scored centum in mathematics which is 4,995 lesser than last year. In Science, 17,481 students scored full marks. 69 students scored centum in Tamil while no student received full marks in English.

The results are now available at tnresults.nic.in

How to check Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2017

Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Click on the link 'TN SSLC results 2017' flashing on the homepage

Enter your registration number and date of birth

The results will be displayed

Check and save the result



