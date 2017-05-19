Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2017 declared, available here now

The Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2017 has been declared. Students who appeared for the exam can view their scores at the official website. The results were announced at 10 am today.

How to check Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2017

Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Click on the link 'TN SSLC results 2017' flashing on the homepage

Enter your registration number and date of birth

The results will be displayed

Check and save the result

Close to 9.82 lakh students appeared for the exam that was held in March. About 12,000 teachers have evaluated the answer sheets this academic year. According to its new rule, the Tamil Nadu government will not rank students at the state and district levels in Plus 2 and SSLC exams.

Last academic year, the overall pass percentage was 92.9 per cent. Last year the results were announced on April 27.

OneIndia News