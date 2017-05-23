Tamil Nadu: Man detained at Kudankulam nuclear plant

A 25-year-old man Narendra Kumar from the Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh has been detained at the Kudankulam Nuclear Plant in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the man came from the sea facing side of Kudankulam and is currently being questioned by the police.

The man was first picked up by Central Industrial Security Force personnel and later handed over to the police.

Two reactors of the Kudankulam power plant are functional with a total of 2000 MW power production capacity.

OneIndia News