Makkal power: Tamil Nadu legalises Jallikattu

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed the bill legalising the bull-taming sport, Jallikattu. The bill was passed in a matter of minutes following a unanimous vote. The bill was introduced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at a special session of the legislative assembly in Chennai.

The bill invokes the state's power to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. It effectively replaces the ordinance that was promulgated on Saturday.

The assembly, which was convened earlier on Monday had to be postponed as the opposition DMK staged a walk out of the assembly. The bill effectively legalises the conduct of Jallikattu in the state which had been banned by an order of the Supreme Court.

The SC is currently seized off a matter relating to Jallikattu and had stayed a notification by the Centre allowing the sport.

After hearing arguments advanced at length, the court had reserved orders.

What the bill states:

Conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu is legal

Events would be recorded

Events will take place under the supervision of district government officials.

The bill will come into force starting January 21.

This is being allowed to ensure survival and continuance of native breed of bulls.

Protests turn violent:

Student groups, celebrities and others have called off their protests. The groups said that they had called off the protest as their goal had been achieved.

They also said that they had nothing to do with the violence that broke out on Monday morning after the police reached the Marina Beach in Chennai and tried to evict the protesters.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Several persons have been taken into preventive custody by the police across the state.

