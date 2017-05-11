Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 Plus Two, won't have ranking system anymore

The Tamil Nadu government has abolished the ranking system for SSLC and Plus two starting this year itself. This means that the ranking system would not apply for the HSC Class 12 or Plus 2 results that would be announced tomorrow at 10 am.

The results would be available on the website, tnresults.nic.in

The best students or the toppers will be given certificates only the Tamil Nadu government has decided. This TN has adopted the system that is in place for the CBSE students. Further the government is also planning on holding public examination for Plus 1 too.

The HSC Class 12 or Plus 2 results will be announced tomorrow at 10 am. The results will be announced by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department.

The paper evaluation began on April 6 and was completed on April 22 2017 TN Board offers courses for secondary and senior secondary - 10th and 12th - in traditional subjects like arts, commerce, computer science, biology and vocational courses. How to check results: Those students awaiting the results must follow the following steps to check their results on May 12 at 10 am. Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in Click on the results link Enter your exam registration details See your results after submitting it.

OneIndia News