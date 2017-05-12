Tamil Nadu HSC class 12 2017 results: 92.1 per cent pass

Tamil Nadu, May 12: With an overall pass percentage of 92.1%, the Plus Two examination results saw a slight increase compared to 2016 when a pass percentage of 91.4 per cent was recorded. The overall pass percentage increase was at 0.7% this year.

The results of Plus Two examination was released today on the website, tnresults.nic.in which is under the Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu.

With 97.85 per cent , Virudhunagar district recorded the highest pass percentage.

For the first time, the state also did not announce the list of aggregate toppers, an announcement that came a day ahead of results. However, as per details provided by the directorate of government examinations, a total of 1,171 students scored above 1180 out of 1200.

A total of 8,93,262 students took the exam in March this year and 8,22,838 cleared it. Like every year girls have performed better with 94.55, it was 89.3% for boys.

Subjects in the commerce stream saw a surge in the Centum scorers this year. In commerce, the number of Centum increased three folds 3,084 in 2016 to 8,301 this year. In accountancy, the number of Centum shot up to 5,597 from 4,341, while in business mathematics the Centum doubled from 1,072 to 2,551.Like last year, none scored Centum in languages.

The paper evaluation began on April 6 and was completed on April 22 2017 TN Board offers courses for secondary and senior secondary - 10th and 12th - in traditional subjects like arts, commerce, computer science, biology and vocational courses.

