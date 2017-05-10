Tamil Nadu HSC 2017 results on May 12 at 10 am

The HSC Class 12 or Plus 2 results will be announced on May 12 at 10 am. The results will be announced by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department. The results will be announced on the official website at 10 am, officials say.

The results would be available on the website, tnresults.nic.in which is under the Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The paper evaluation began on April 6 and was completed on April 22 2017

TN Board offers courses for secondary and senior secondary - 10th and 12th - in traditional subjects like arts, commerce, computer science, biology and vocational courses.

How to check results:

Those students awaiting the results must follow the following steps to check their results on May 12 at 10 am.

Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in

Click on the results link

Enter your exam registration details

See your results after submitting it.

OneIndia News