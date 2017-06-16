Tamil Nadu government to open 'Amma petrol bunks'

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced its plans to set up 'Amma Petrol Bunks' in ten places across the state. Tamil Nadu Food Minister Kamaraj made the announcement in the state assembly.

Amma petrol bunks will be opened at ten locations in Chennai, Nagapattinam, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai, Villupuram, Vellore, Karur and Thiruvarur. Amma petrol bunk is the latest addition to the list of subsidised products and services offered by the Tamil Nadu government in the name of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.

The move to open Amma Petrol Bunks comes at a time when Petrol Dealers associations are calling for shutdowns over dealer commission and demand for better hikes. The minister reiterated that the bunks were being set up for the 'larger good of the people'.

The government has already introduced a slew of subsidised products under the branch name Amma with Amma canteens being the most famous. The Tamil Nadu government provides water, medicines, food, fertilisers, cement under the brand name. Amma theatres were also introduced with tickets at reduced prices under the Amma brand name.

OneIndia News