First case of Zika virus reported in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The first case of Zika virus has been reported in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Monday. According to a report by TOI, a blood samples of a 28-year-old tailor who is a resident of Natranpalayam Panchayat had reported to the health center with complaints of fever, redness in the eye, photophobia, skin rashes and joint pain. He was confirmed to be positive for Zika virus by labs.

Tamil Nadu: First case of Zika virus

Earlier, two months ago, the World Health Organisation had confirmed three cases of Zika virus, including a pregnant woman, reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the first in the country. All the cases were from the Bapunagar area of the city.

Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. People with Zika virus can have symptoms including mild fever, skin rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. These symptoms normally last for 2-7 days.

OneIndia News (with inputs)

Read more about:

tamil nadu, zika, virus, india, mosquito

Other articles published on Jul 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...