First case of Zika virus reported in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district

The first case of Zika virus has been reported in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Monday. According to a report by TOI, a blood samples of a 28-year-old tailor who is a resident of Natranpalayam Panchayat had reported to the health center with complaints of fever, redness in the eye, photophobia, skin rashes and joint pain. He was confirmed to be positive for Zika virus by labs.

Earlier, two months ago, the World Health Organisation had confirmed three cases of Zika virus, including a pregnant woman, reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the first in the country. All the cases were from the Bapunagar area of the city.

Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. People with Zika virus can have symptoms including mild fever, skin rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. These symptoms normally last for 2-7 days.

OneIndia News (with inputs)