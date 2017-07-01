TN film industry seeks clarity on GST

Tamil Nadu film industry on Saturday once again requested the Centre to put regional cinema in the lowest slab of newly implemented Goods and Services Tax.

Tamil Actor Vishal, President of Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council, sought clarity from Centre and State governments on whether entertainment tax collected will be part of GST or whether will there be a separate tax in Tamil Nadu.

Given collective representation to Centre requesting to put regional cinema in lowest slab: Vishal, Pres, TN Film Producers Council on #GST pic.twitter.com/gsWSTpHb5V — ANI (@ANI_news) July 1, 2017

Early June, actor Kamal Haasan also supported regional film industry's demand that GST reduced to 12% from 28% tax bracket.

Even industry experts voiced same concern. Soon after the GST council fixed the four different rate slabs for goods and services, film trade and business expert Girish Johar, said 28% Entertainment Tax for regional films is high.

All theatres in Tamil Nadu will indefinitely stop the screening of films from July 3 to protest 'lack of clarity' on the tax amount to be levied after the rollout of the GST. Over 800 theatres in Tamil Nadu will down shutters from Monday.

OneIndia News