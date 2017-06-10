Tamil Nadu farmers call off protest in a day, issue a fresh deadline

A day after they resumed their agitation, farmers from Tamil Nadu called it off. In less than 24 hours, farmers led by Ayyakannu who had gathered in Chennai announced that they were suspending their protests. They, however, issued a fresh two-month deadline to the Tamil Nadu government to fulfil their demands.

The decision to suspend their protest came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy assured them of fulfilling all their demands. Farmers have sought action in the next two months, failing which, they have threatened to resume their stir.

Farmers from across the state who had earlier protested in Delhi's Jantar Mantar had come together once again on Friday. Farmers claimed that they had resumed their protest in solidarity with farmers of Mandsaur and Maharashtra and to condemn the state and central governments. The union leader Ayyakannu had even stated that the union government had failed on its promises earlier this year.

