Tamil Nadu declared drought-hit by CM; land tax waived for farmers

Following severe failure of crops and successive farmer suicides, the Tamil Nadu government declared the state as drought-hit. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam of Tuesday declared all districts of the state as drought-hit and announced measures to cope with the situation. O Panneerselvam also acknowledged suicides by 17 farmers so far and announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for each family.

The move essentially means that the state will now seek centre's support for drought relief. O Panneerselvam also announced complete waiver on land tax and announced sops to help farmers sail through the drought situation.

While news organisations in Tamil Nadu reported of many deaths of farmers due to shock and suicides, the government has only acknowledged only 17 farmer suicides. The state is expected to make a representation to the union government seeking relief. While the announcement was made to the press, a notification in this regard is yet to be issued.

