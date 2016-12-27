Tamil Nadu: Death toll due to fire in fireworks unit rises to eight

Sattur (TN) Dec 27: The toll in the fire at a fireworks unit at Naranapuram in Tamil Nadu has risen to eight, with three of the injured succumbing at a hospital on Tuesday.

Police said the three injured persons, admitted to the government hospital at Sivakasi, died without responding to treatment. The fire at the unit on Monday had charred to death five workers including three women.

All of them had been working in the unit when the fire broke out and spread quickly. The flames were doused by fire fighting units from Virudhunagar and other areas. Police had launched a search for the factory owner, who is absconding.

PTI