Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami writes to Modi on TN issues

Chennai, May 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the central government to urgently attend to nine issues related to the southern state.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the text of which was released to the media here, Palaniswami drew the former's attention to pending issues like approval for the state's Bills seeking exemption from National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for state government seat quota; setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences; release of pending claims under the National Agriculture Insurance Scheme (Rs 168.66 crore) and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), among others.

Palaniswami also sought the central government's clearance for Rs 14,500 crore for the National Project for Improvement and Rehabilitation of Irrigation systems in the Cauvery Basin.

Palaniswami said the project will bring benefits for around 6.5 lakh hectares of agricultural land. The other issues raised by Palaniswami in his letter are: construction of dams/check dams across Bhavani river by Kerala; interlinking of peninsular rivers (Pamba-Achankoil-Vaippar link); central government support for Kudimaramath, an age-old practice of people's participation in management of water resources; release of pending grants to Tamil Nadu; and release of boats belonging to Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka.

In another letter, Palaniswami invited Modi as the chief guest at a function to unveil a portrait of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the assembly chamber in July 2017.

Palaniswami also invited Modi for the valedictory event of birth centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran proposed to be held here between December 15 and 31.

IANS