Tamil Nadu CM goes the extra mile to please centre, wants 'success stories' of schemes

The Tamil Nadu government in a never before exercise is asking its district level officials to report success stories of central government schemes.

Incidentally, the success stories of all schemes that the Tamil Nadu government wants to document have been introduced, promoted by the Narendra Modi government. Some of the schemes that Edappadi Palanisamy government wants highlighted are flagship schemes of the Prime Minister.

In a directive sent to district headquarters by the publicity department, officials have been asked to document success of central government scheme to mark achievements of the BJP government in the centre over the last three years. District level officials have been asked to document success stories and benefits reaped from about 17 central government schemes including the latest real estate bill.

Central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Sukanya Samriddhi Yojane, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachch Bharath, Smart city mission etc seventeen in total will be looked into an their cussed stories documented. Officials has been asked to send reports of the success stories to headquarters by courtiers or mails.

The exercise is being looked at as another attempt by the Edappadi Palanisamy to woo the centre. It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had asked his cabinet colleague not to criticise the centre government in public. During a cabinet meet, the Chief Minister appealed to his ministers to exercise restraint while talking about the central government.

OneIndia News