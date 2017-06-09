Tamil Nadu BJP office receives bomb threat

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party Office headquartered in T Nagar in Chennai received a bomb threat on Friday. According to sources, police got an information regarding a parcel containing gunpowder and other related material with a threat note.

It is not known as to who is responsible for the incident. Police are currently examining CCTV footage to get clues about the person who could come in at what time. However, it was immediately alerted by the staff members who were present during that tme.

Meanwhile, the bomb squad has taken away the parcel for further investigation.

Similar incident was reported one day ago, when unidentified assailants hurled petrol bomb at the Trivandrum district committee office of Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

The police said the bomb was hurled around 9.15 p.m. Windowpanes and a few chairs were damaged in the impact. No one was injured in the attack. The BJP has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Thiruvananthapuram to protest against the attackd

OneIndia News