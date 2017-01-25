Tamil Nadu BJP demands action against those insulting the Tricolour

Chennai, Jan 25: The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Wednesday alleged that the Indian flag was being 'insulted' by some persons and urged the state government and police to prevent such incidents.

BJP state president Tamilisai Sounderrajan also appealed against any insults to the national flag, saying persons doing so 'cannot be Tamils or even humans'. She claimed that there had been instances of the national flag being 'insulted' by some persons and expressed concern over it.

"Both sentiments and the law does not allow this and insulting the flag in the real world, as well as the virtual world is not acceptable," she said in a statement.

Such incidents should be avoided and those who had done so on social platforms like Facebook should immediately remove such posts, she added.

"I request the Tamil Nadu government and the police department to prevent insult to the national flag, both in person as well as on Facebook, by anybody. If they continue to do so they should be severely punished," Sounderrajan demanded.

In an apparent reference to the recent pro-jallikattu protests, she said 'anti-national forces which sneaked among youth had diverted a good movement and such anti-nationals could also do this'.

The tricolour's respect should be upheld, she said while extending Republic Day greetings.

Recently, Tamil musician 'hiphop Tamizha' Aadhi had announced backing out of the pro-jallikattu protests, alleging presence of 'anti-national' elements. He alleged that he had come across insult to the national flag during the protests at Coimbatore and that some had even tried to give a communal colour to it.

