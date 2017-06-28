Tamil Nadu approves memorial for Jayalalithaa at Marina beach: Is it a violation?

Months after the death of J Jayalalithaa, the Tamil Nadu government is all set to construct a memorial at her burial site. Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy on Wednesday told the state assembly that a grand structure will be built in the memory of Jayalalithaa but environmentalists call it a gross violation of corporation as well as coastal regulations zone rules.

"A grand memorial will be built at the burial site of Amma at Marina beach. Suggestions for designs have been sought from renowned architects and a special team will supervise the construction of this grand memorial," Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy told the assembly. While the AIADMK had announced a memorial for Jayalalithaa soon after her death, the same was made official on Wednesday.

Memorial will be gross violation, say environmentalists

While the government prepares to construct a massive memorial for Jayalalithaa, environmentalists are seeing red. Not just about the government violating rules but also the attitude with which it is treating the matter. "The decision is consistent with the government's attitude towards the law and also towards grandstanding rather than delivering on real tangible things. Violations are the least of the issues. What matters is how the government can't ensure good governance but promises memorials," said Nityanand Jayaraman, an activist and writer.

The government intends to spend Rs 15 crore on the memorial at Marina beach that already harbours burial sites and memorials of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and Anna Durai. But rules that the structure will violate are many.

What the rulebook says:

Construction of permanent structures on Marina beach is prohibited by the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011.

CRZ rules only allow demolition and reconstruction of certain kinds of buildings

Even permissible activities require prior environmental clearance

by the State Coastal Zone Management Authority

The Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919 prohibits disposal of corpse anywhere except designated, registered and licensed spots. (Marina is not one such spot)

Jayalalithaa's burial at Marina was in violation of Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act and now a memorial at the same place will be a violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules. But this has no effect on the Tamil Nadu government that is all set to construct a new memorial for Jayalalithaa.

"They are building the memorial in an area where it not ought to be built. It is not a notified burial place. Corporations rules, coastal regulations zone rules are being violated but for a government that is habituated to violations, these things are nothing," Jayaraman added. Citizens are of the opinion that the decision to build the memorial only symbolises that the government does not care about rules. "A government that has pathetically failed on governance thinks it can impress people by grand memorials," Nityanand Jayaraman added.

