Tamil Nadu: 7 rescued after fire breaks out at Chennai silks in T Nagar

Seven persons were rescued in a fire that broke out in a clothes and jewellery store at T-Nagar in early morning hour on Wednesday.

Chennai:Fire broke out a clothes&jewellery store at T-Nagar, in early morning hours;5 fire tenders on spot, 7 ppl rescued, fire still raging pic.twitter.com/kbaCCdo0rm — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

Thick smoke billowed as the fire spread to the other floors of the store in T Nagar. Around five fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescued seven people. Fire and rescue service personnel began fire dousing operations.

OneIndia News