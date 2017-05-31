Tamil Nadu: 7 rescued after fire breaks out at Chennai silks in T Nagar

Seven persons were rescued in a fire that broke out in a clothes and jewellery store at T-Nagar in early morning hour on Wednesday.

Thick smoke billowed as the fire spread to the other floors of the store in T Nagar. Around five fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescued seven people. Fire and rescue service personnel began fire dousing operations.

