Tami Nadu: Women oppose closure of a liquor shop

Coimbatore,Jul 7: Bucking the trend of public stirs against liquor shops, a group of women staged a protest against shifting of an outlet from their village, saying the men would not be safe if they ventured far away.

About 50 women of Thaneerpandal village in Tirupur district staged a road roko yesterday, raising slogans against shifting or closing of a liquor outlet in their village, police said.

Their wierd logic was that their menfolk would be safe if the liquor shop was in the village or in the vicinity and that there was a possibility of danger to their lives if they went far away to consume liquor.

There has been a spate of anti-liquor protests in Tamil Nadu by public, who have demanded that outlets in residential areas be closed, citing nuisance created by the tipplers.

State run TASMAC has been forced to relocate several of its liquor shops, following the Supreme Court order, mandating that no outlets should be there within 500 meters of state highways.

PTI