Talk to AK irregularities: What is the enquiry against Sisodia all about

New Delhi, Jan 19: On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a preliminary enquiry against Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, for alleged irregularities in the Talk to AK, a social media campaign.

The complaint was filed by the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government. What is the complaint about and why has the CBI registered a PE in this case? It is alleged in the complaint that a consultant of a public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote the Talk to AK campaign.

A proposal of Rs 1.5 crore was prepared. However, the Principal Secretary objected to this. The complaint further alleged that despite the objections the Delhi government went ahead with this. This created a liability for the government, the complainant further alleged.

A CBI official informed OneIndia that it wants to look into allegations. We need to look into the alleged role of Sisodia in capacity of Delhi's Dy CM. We are trying to find out why the Delhi government went ahead with the proposal despite the Principal Secretary objecting to the same.

When the CBI official was asked if there were any kickbacks involved in this case, he said that it was too early to comment. The PE has been launched to find out what exactly happened prima facie, the officer added.

OneIndia News